NABARD estimates priority sector credit potential of Rs 49,795.58 crore for J&K

Jammu, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has estimated a credit potential of Rs 49,795.58 crore under priority sector for Jammu and Kashmir for 2026-27, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

NABARD is driving inclusive development in the Union Territory through credit planning, agricultural modernisation, digital traceability projects and value chain support for Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs).

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo on Tuesday released the focus paper during the credit seminar organised by NABARD. The seminar provided a forum for the policymakers, bankers and other key stakeholders to deliberate on strategies aimed at promoting sustainable and inclusive development in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Dulloo expressed satisfaction over the launch of the focus paper by NABARD and said NABARD’s projections are realistic and achievable, emphasising the need for universal coverage of Kisan Credit Cards with timely and adequate credit.

He underscored the theme “Last Mile Credit Inclusion: Reaching the Unreached”, describing the Potential Linked Plan (PLP) as a crucial planning instrument that guides credit flow and development priorities.

Stressing a shift from subsistence to commercially viable agriculture, the Chief Secretary called for greater focus on infrastructure, processing, value addition, term lending, niche crops and suitable tweaks in KCC, highlighting medicinal and aromatic plants as income-enhancing opportunities.

Dulloo advocated an integrated approach involving universities, banks and line departments.

He urged attention to sectors like wool processing and fisheries and emphasized supporting SHGs and “Lakhpati Didis” as emerging entrepreneurs through credit.

He also highlighted the success of Mission YUVA, the need for skill-based lending over collateral, promotion of homestays to decentralise tourism, technology upgradation and traceability in handicrafts and described ULI as a potential game changer requiring focused rollout in J&K.

The chief secretary also distributed micro ATMs among the Banking Correspondents (BCs) affiliated with J&K Grameen Bank.

The focus paper outlines sector-wise credit projections with a strong thrust on agriculture and allied sectors, MSMEs, farm and non-farm activities besides rural infrastructure, the spokesman said.

He said emphasis has been laid on enhancing the agriculture credit flow, strengthening FPOs and Rural Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), improving productivity and area expansion in horticulture crops such as apple and saffron and promoting handloom and handicrafts through value addition, structured marketing support and Geographic Indication (GI) registration.

General Manager and Officer-in-Charge, NABARD, Vikas Mittal highlighted NABARD’s continued commitment towards strengthening rural credit flow, agriculture, allied activities, MSMEs and rural infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir.

He emphasized NABARD’s role in collaborative planning, close coordination with stakeholders and targeted development interventions to unlock the vast economic potential of the region. PTI TAS MR