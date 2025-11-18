Nabard felicitates 'best performing' cooperative banks, PACs in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) Nabard on Tuesday felicitated five “best-performing” District Central Cooperative Banks (DCCBs) and several leading Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) of West Bengal to mark the UN-declared International Year of Cooperatives, 2025.

The felitication programme was organised during a state-level Cooperative Conclave aimed at charting a future roadmap for the sector, centred on digitisation and transparency, officials said.

Addressing the conclave, Minister for Department of Cooperation Pradip Kumar Mazumdar underscored the indispensable role of cooperatives in fostering inclusive rural development.

He commended The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) for its “multifaceted contribution”, including credit support and the ongoing computerisation of PACS, and called for expanded support from the institution for training and capacity-building initiatives.

Nabard CGM, West Bengal, P K Bhardwaj reiterated the institution's commitment to empowering cooperatives through financial, technological, and capacity-building support.

The event also saw the release of a Coffee Table Book, showcasing success stories from the state's cooperative ecosystem.