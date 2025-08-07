NABARD, IIT-Roorkee drafting 'Handloom Roadmap' for Assam

Guwahati, Aug 7 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday said it is preparing a 'Handloom Roadmap' for Assam in association with IIT-Roorkee.

Speaking at a function on National Handloom Day, NABARD Chief General Manager (Assam Region) Loken Das highlighted the bank's major contributions to the state's handloom sector and said over 8,000 weavers have benefitted from various initiatives undertaken by the lender over the last few years.

"NABARD, in collaboration with IIT Roorkee, is preparing a comprehensive Handloom Roadmap for Assam. This roadmap aims to provide strategic guidance and ensure sustainable, long-term development of the state's vibrant handloom sector," he added.

Das, however, did not share further details, such as a possible timeline to complete the draft of the document.

Talking about its various initiatives, the CGM said: "During the last few years, over 8,000 weavers have benefitted from NABARD's initiatives such as skilling, rural enterprise promotion, marketing infrastructure and forming Weavers Producer Organisation (OFPO) with grant support of more than Rs 5.28 crore." Additional support extended by NABARD is assistance for GI registration of handloom products and authorised user facilitation, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Finance Secretary Dilip Kumar Borah lauded the efforts of NABARD for empowering weavers and promoting handloom development.

Citing the Handloom Census 2019–20, he noted that Assam has 12.83 lakh weavers, of whom over 90 per cent are women, and 12.54 lakh handlooms.

Borah emphasised government support through raw materials, MSP, developing an integrated handloom park in Kaziranga, and silk tourism in Sualkuchi and other areas for promotion of the sector.