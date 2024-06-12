NABARD opens three new offices in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Wednesday opened offices at Khunti, Pakur and Latehar, thereby covering all 24 districts in the state.

The NABARD which works closely with financial institutions, state government agencies, NGOs and other stakeholders to provide financial and non-financial support targeted at rural development said it has also posted six women officers as District Development Managers (DDMs).

"NABARD now has a DDM Office in all 24 districts of the state. These offices will serve as the nerve centres for planning, execution, and monitoring of NABARD’s developmental interventions at the district level," the company said in a statement.

S K Jahagirdar, Chief General Manager of NABARD Jharkhand, stated that the lady officers are sensitive to the needs of women and children in rural areas.

"They bring a unique perspective and approach to developmental activities. The lady DDMs, in addition to their regular DDM responsibilities, will focus on addressing the specific challenges women and children face in their respective districts," Jahagirdar said.

The six DDMs were posted in Khunti, East Singhbhum, Godda, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Ranchi.

"With the establishment of these new DDM offices, NABARD is not just expanding its reach but fundamentally transforming the landscape of rural development in Jharkhand. This strategic move ensures that the transformative benefits of development are accessible to the most marginalised sections of society, thereby fostering more sustainable and inclusive growth," Jahagirdar said.

He said the priorities of NABARD for the year are agriculture infrastructure development, especially increasing the irrigation coverage in the state and promotion of oilseeds, pulses and horticultural crops.

Organic and natural farming, climate resilient agriculture, and climate change mitigation will form the focus for NABARD, he added. PTI NAM NN