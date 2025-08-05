Nabard, RBI promote rural financial literacy; 2,421 centres set up for financial literacy: MoS

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have undertaken various interventions to promote financial literacy and awareness of rural population, including microfinance borrowers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Nabard has been providing financial support to conduct financial and digital literacy camps through rural bank branches and financial literacy centres (FLCs) in areas with limited awareness, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

These programmes entail generating awareness on various banking products, social security schemes of Government of India, digital banking, mobile banking, cyber security, etc, he said.

"Centre for Financial Literacy (CFL) Project has been initiated by RBI since 2017 with an objective to adopt community-led innovative and participatory approaches to financial literacy. A total of 2,421 CFLs have been set up across the country as on March 31, 2025 with one CFL covering three blocks on an average," he said.

Nabard also sponsors village-level programmes, which are conducted with the support of banks and State Rural Livelihoods Missions (SRLMs) for a better interface between bankers and self-help groups (SHGs) to facilitate opening of SHG accounts, their credit linkage and regular loan repayments, thereby facilitating financial inclusion at the village level, he said. PTI DP TRB