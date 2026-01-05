NABARD retired employees hold agitation against inordinate delay in pension revision

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Retirees and family pensioners of NABARD, under the banner of the All India NABARD Retired Employees Welfare Association (AINREWA), on Monday held an agitation to protest the inordinate delay in pension revision.

Agitation was carried across the country to press for revision of pension for NABARD recruits retired up to October 31, 2017 and revision of family pension as approved by the government and removal of upper ceiling on family pension, AINREWA said in a statement.

Government of India, vide their order dated July 21, 2023, approved revision of pension only to those employees who opted to join NABARD from Reserve Bank of India at the time of formation of NABARD, excluding NABARD recruited pensioners from getting the benefit of pension revision and created two classes of retirees within the organization, it said.

It is the sole responsibility of NABARD Management to ensure the removal of this anomaly without further delay, it added.

**** Cyrus Poonawalla buys Swiggy shares worth Rs 42 cr from Serum Institute of India Billionaire Cyrus Soli Poonawalla on Monday bought shares of food delivery platform Swiggy from his firm, Serum Institute of India, for Rs 42 crore in an open-market transaction.

Poonawalla is the Chairman and Managing Director of the Serum Institute of India, the world's largest vaccine manufacturer.

According to the block deal data available on the NSE, Cyrus Soli Poonawalla purchased 11,23,500 shares at an average price of Rs 377 apiece.

This took the deal value to Rs 42.35 crore.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd sold the same number of shares at the same price.

Shares of Swiggy slipped 2.43 per cent to close at Rs 377.80 per piece on the NSE.

**** Algoquant Fintech commences trading on NSE Technology-focused trading firm Algoquant Fintech Ltd on Monday said it has commenced trading of its equity shares on the National Stock Exchange.

The company's entire issued, subscribed, and fully paid-up equity share capital of 28,10,96,028 shares has been admitted for trading on the NSE's Capital Market segment, Algoquant Fintech said in a statement.

"This... listing will significantly improve liquidity and provide greater opportunities for shareholders, aligning with our vision of innovation-driven growth and long-term value creation," Dhruv Gupta, Whole-time Director & Co-founder, Algoquant Fintech Ltd, said. PTI DP HG DRR