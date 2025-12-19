NABARD retirees launch agitation against delay in pension revision

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Retirees of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Friday launched an agitation, alleging a delay in the implementation of a pension revision and other post-retirement benefits.

The All India NABARD Retired Employees Welfare Association (AINREWA), representing over 3,500 retirees and family pensioners across the country, said the agitation is against the delay by the central government and NABARD management in resolving their long-pending demands.

The demands include revision of pension for NABARD-recruited employees who retired on or before November 1, 2017, implementation of revised family pension already approved by the government, removal of the upper limit on family pension, grant of full pension after 20 years of service, and fixation of pension based on last drawn pay or average of the last 10 months' pay, whichever is higher.

The association said a government order dated July 21, 2023, excluded NABARD-recruited pensioners from pension revision, creating two categories of retirees, which it termed as "discriminatory".

It further alleged that the revision in family pension approved by the government has not been implemented even after more than 30 months, causing hardship to elderly family pensioners.

As part of the agitation, memoranda were submitted to the NABARD Chairman on December 5 and to the Board of Directors on December 12.

Retirees also held demonstrations here and threatened to intensify their protest by holding a dharna before the Parliament and a hunger strike.