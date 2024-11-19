NABH signs pact with RSSDI to advance diabetes care

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers on Tuesday signed a pact with the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India to advance quality and consistency of diabetes care through the use of robust clinical and digital health standards.

RSSDI is India's largest professional body representing over 12,000 diabetes care providers across the country.

An official release said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will leverage the distinctive capabilities of NABH to drive national quality certification and accreditation programmes and the society's expertise in developing best practice clinical guidelines for diabetes management and research.

Under the MoU, NABH and RSSDI will collaborate closely to enhance NABH's Accreditation Standards for Allopathic Clinics for specific needs of diabetes care, and develop digital health standards for Clinic Management Systems (CMS) for better management of diabetes care.