Nachiket Deshpande resigns as whole-time director, President of LTIMindtree

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) LTIMindtree on Tuesday announced the resignation of Nachiket Deshpande from the position of Whole-time Director and President with effect from October 31, 2025.

Deshpande has stepped down to explore new opportunities, the IT services firm said.

"...Nachiket Deshpande has decided to resign from the position of Whole-time Director and President with effect from October 31, 2025, to explore new opportunities beyond LTIMindtree," according to a release.

LTIMindtree Chairman, SN Subrahmanyan said Deshpande's leadership and commitment have been pivotal in shaping the foundation for the next phase of growth for the company.

"From fostering strategic relationships with some of our most esteemed clients to stepping in during critical moments of business problem solving and innovative solutions, Nachiket consistently demonstrated exceptional strategic acumen and a steadfast passion to excellence," Subrahmanyan added.

Deshpande said the past years with LTIMindtree have been an incredible journey "rich with opportunities to grow, learn, and contribute meaningfully to this remarkable organisation." PTI MBI MR