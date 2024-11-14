NACIN invites EoI from institutes for mid-career training of IRS officers

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) has invited EoI from training partners or institutes to conduct mid-career training programme for customs and indirect tax officers, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The last date for submission of bids is December 16.

NACIN is the apex institute of Government of India for capacity building in the field of indirect taxation.

It seeks to select Training Partner(s)/Partner Institute(s) (TP/PI) through open tender process, to organise and deliver Phase-III, IV, and V of Mid-Career Training Programme (MCTP) for IRS (C& IT) Officers, the ministry said in a statement. PTI JD TRB