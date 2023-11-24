NACIN, NADT sign resource sharing pact

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Central training institutes for officials of customs and indirect taxes, and income tax on Friday inked an MoU for sharing resources such as best practices, expert faculty, training materials, and innovative technologies.

The collaboration between the National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes, and Narcotics (NACIN) and the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) will focus on taxation, legal systems, commercial and procedural laws, economic and administrative law.

Also, collaborative efforts, including sharing of resources and pedagogies in cutting-edge investigation techniques such as data analysis, dark web exploration and risk management and ethics will be covered under the MoU.

The MoU will facilitate both the central training institutes to establish cooperation in sharing resources and best practices for the mutual benefit of officers from Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

The pact carries a provision for reciprocal training programmes for officers of both services, including a structured attachment of officer trainees.

The CBIC and CBDT had in July 2020 signed a pact for sharing of data.

Considering the dynamic nature of trade, there is a need for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building among the officers of two organisations.

The MoU would build up on the training needs of officers and focus on synergies for better revenue administration, the finance ministry said in a statement. PTI JD JD TRB TRB