Nadda launches weeklong Jan Aushadhi Diwas celebrations

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday launched the weeklong celebrations for Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 by flagging off a chariot and 10 other vehicles carrying information about the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda urged people to participate in the weeklong programs for wider awareness regarding the Jan-Aushadhi initiative.

March 7 is celebrated every year as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" with a view to enhance awareness about the scheme and promote generic medicines.

As in earlier years, government has organised weeklong events at various locations across the country from March 1 to March 7.

As of February 28, 2025, a total of 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras (JAKs) are functional across the country.

The product basket of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana comprises 2,047 drugs and 300 surgical equipment, which are sold at retail shops at 50 to 80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines. PTI MSS DR