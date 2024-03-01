Nagaland assembly passes Rs 23,727.87-crore budget for 2024-25

Kohima, Mar 1 (PTI) The Nagaland assembly on Friday passed the 2024-25 state budget for Rs 23,727.87 crore by voice vote.

Advertisment

It was passed after the members approved the demand for grants for the next fiscal year.

Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, asserted that it is a “people-centric budget”.

The new initiatives introduced in the budget include the 'Chief Minister’s Universal Life Insurance Scheme', a provision of Rs 40 crore for innovative ideas and projects that have transformative potential, facility of collateral-free loans to entrepreneurs in the micro and small enterprises sector, setting up of an integrated business hub and a skilling centre, officials said. PTI NBS NBS RBT