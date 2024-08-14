Nagarnar Steel Plant achieves half of total production capacity; produces 1.62 MT hot metal

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) has crossed the halfway mark of rated capacity to produce 1.62 million tonnes of hot metal in its first year of operations.

The 3 million-tonne Nagar Steel Plant -- referred to as India's youngest steel unit -- is owned and operated by NMDC Steel Ltd, an entity demerged and formed from NMDC.

NMDC had set up the plant at a cost of Rs 24,000 crore in Chattisgarh.

"Nagarnar steel plant has crossed the halfway mark of rated capacity by producing an impressive 1.62 million tonnes of hot metal in its first year of operations," NMDC Steel Ltd said in a statement.

Nagarnar Steel Plant's blast furnace is the largest in Chhattisgarh and the second largest in the country. It can produce 9,500 tonnes of hot metal daily. PTI ABI BAL BAL