Nagarro boosts US presence with Charles Hudson Technology Solutions' buy

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Digital engineering company Nagarro on Wednesday announced the acquisition of US technology services firm Charles Hudson Technology Solutions (CHTS).

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company specialises in quality engineering for the digital commerce and retail sectors.

"Nagarro, a global leader in digital engineering, today announced the acquisition of Charles Hudson Technology Solutions," the release said, but did not disclose the financial details of the deal.

The strategic acquisition provides Nagarro with access to major US retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) players, with a team of over 180 professionals across the US and India, the company said in a release.

It enables Nagarro to offer a broader suite of services to CHTS’s existing clients.

"CHTS has a strong track record of partnering with large enterprise clients to help them deliver high-quality experiences at a rapid pace while reducing their risk.

"Over the past decade, CHTS has built long-standing client relationships and a strong reputation as a reliable technology partner with deep industry expertise," the release added.