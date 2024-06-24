Nagpur airport gets bomb threat email; nothing suspicious found after search

Nagpur, Jun 24 (PTI) The Nagpur airport was on Monday thoroughly searched by security personnel after authorities received a bomb threat via an email, but nothing suspicious was discovered in the premises, officials said.

This was the third bomb threat message received at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport since April.

When contacted, a senior airport official told PTI that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) received an email about a pipe bomb being planted in the aerodrome's toilet.

Content of the email was communicated to Nagpur airport authorities in the morning. Security personnel thoroughly checked the airport complex, but did not discover any suspicious items, he said.

Security has been stepped up at the airport.

On June 18, Nagpur was among more than 40 cities whose airports had received hoax bomb threat emails. The Nagpur airport had got a similar bomb threat in April too, which turned out to be a hoax.