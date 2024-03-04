Nagpur launches first city-specific Zero Carbon Buildings Action Plan

Nagpur: Nagpur buildings will be transformed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 under an action plan, a statement said.

India's first city-specific Zero Carbon Buildings Action Plan (ZCBAP) has been launched in Nagpur, contributing towards India's net-zero emission goal by 2070, a statement by ICLEI South Asia said.

ZCBAP includes a holistic roadmap covering public buildings, government-led affordable housing, commercial buildings as well as homes, and an implementation strategy to achieve net-zero buildings across Nagpur by 2050.

It said the roadmap also includes actions to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the context of choice of building materials, and how buildings are designed, built, managed and deconstructed.

It informed that residential, commercial, and institutional buildings were responsible for 58 per cent of Nagpur's total energy consumption and for 56 per cent of the city's GHG emissions in 2017-18.

Executive Director, ICLEI South Asia Emani Kumar said, "ZCBAP represents a significant milestone in Nagpur's low emission development and is aimed at transforming Nagpur into a city where all buildings, whether new constructions or existing structures, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050." ZCBAP has been developed by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Ltd (NSSCDCL) along with Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI), Global Environment Facility (GEF), United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), ICLEI South Asia through the Zero Carbon Buildings Accelerator (ZCBA) project.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of NMC Abhijeet Chaudhari said, "By engaging a wide range of stakeholders, including government officials, domain experts, NGOs, builders, and developers, Nagpur is fostering a collaborative approach to sustainability, ensuring that ZCBA is comprehensive, inclusive, and effective in achieving its ambitious goals."