Nagpur district leads with 17.28 pc of solar rooftop panels in Maharashtra: MSEDCL

Nagpur, Jul 22 (PTI) Nagpur district is first in Maharashtra in rooftop solar panels, accounting for 17.28 per cent of such installations, the state-run MSEDCL said on Monday.

In a release, deputy public relations officer Yogesh Vitankar said under its rooftop solar scheme, consumers can use the power that is generated and also sell the excess to MSEDCL.

"Of the 1,63,967 solar rooftops across the state under the limits of MSEDCL, which is generating 225 megawatts of electricity, a total of 28,335, with a power generation capacity of 281 MW, are in Nagpur. This means Nagpur district alone has 17.28 per cent solar rooftops installed. The share of Nagpur zone, which comprises Nagpur and Wardha, is 19.25 per cent," he said.

The Central government provides a subsidy of up to Rs 78000 under Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Free Power Scheme to electricity consumers who install rooftop solar power generation projects, the MSEDCL release said.

"A project with a capacity of one kilowatt gets a subsidy of Rs 30,000, a project with a capacity of two kilowatts gets a subsidy of Rs 60,000 and a project with a capacity of three kilowatts or more gets a subsidy of Rs 78,000," it added. PTI CLS BNM