Nagpur Flying Club figures among India's top ten 'Category 'B' aviation training institutes

Nagpur, Oct 7 (PTI) The government-run Nagpur Flying Club has featured among the country's top ten in 'Category B' training institutions in the national rankings announced by aviation safety regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) recently.

As per the DGCA's assessment of the facilities at the accredited aviation training institutions across India, 13 institutes were selected under Category 'B' in the list released on October 1.

The Nagpur Flying Club has secured the 10th position in this ranking, a release said.

The club is operated by the Maharashtra government with the Nagpur Divisional Commissioner functioning as its chairperson.

The DGCA-approved facility currently operates four training aircraft -- three Cessna-152 and one Cessna-172.

Each training batch comprises 41 students, of whom 26 are currently undergoing flight training, while 10 are engaged in ground training, said Nagpur Divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari.

The flying club has completed over 772 hours of flight training at the Morwa base in Chandrapur district since February this year, the IAS officer said.

The timely establishment of required facilities and the club's operational progress have earned it recognition among India's top ten Category 'B' aviation training institutes, she stated. PTI CLS IAS RSY