Naidu appreciates crew of IndiGo Srinagar flight that encountered turbulence

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said regulator DGCA will thoroughly investigate the incident of an IndiGo flight from the national capital to Srinagar encountering severe turbulence and appreciated the flight's crew for tackling the situation.

On May 21, IndiGo's A321 neo aircraft operating flight 6E 2142 encountered hailstorms and severe turbulence near Pathankot.

"From the information I have, I would like to appreciate the pilots and the crew who have been very composed in the way they have handled (the situation) given the weather... we are thankful that everyone is safe," Naidu said on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will thoroughly investigate the incident, the minister said.

DGCA on Friday said that as per the crew statement, they requested Northern control (IAF) for deviation towards left (International Border) due to weather on the route, however, it was not approved.

"Later, the crew contacted Lahore to enter into their airspace to avoid the weather but the same was refused too," DGCA said.

The DGCA statement confirmed the PTI report of May 22 that the Lahore ATC had rejected the flight pilot's request to use the Pakistan airspace to avoid turbulence. PTI RAM BAL BAL