Naidu calls for efforts to increase aviation MRO activities in India

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday called for efforts to increase Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) activities in the country rather than such works being done overseas.

The minister was speaking at the 'Aviation Horizon 2025' conference organised by AI Engineering Services Ltd (AIESL) in the national capital.

In FY24, the share of Indian MRO entities was only 14 per cent and the same has to be increased to 50 per cent by 2030, the minister said.

According to him, efforts should be made to create intellectual properties and innovations in the Indian MRO space instead of just labour-intensive works.

India, one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, currently has an MRO segment worth around USD 1.8 billion.

He also said the air passenger traffic is expected to touch 300 million by 2030 and the 50 more airports will come up in the next five years.

In 20 years, 200 more airports are planned, Naidu said as he highlighted the potential of the country's aviation sector and stressed the importance of a holistic approach. PTI RAM DRR