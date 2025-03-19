Naidu family to continue 10-yr tradition, to visit Tirupati temple for grandson's birthday

Vijayawada, Mar 19 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his family are set to visit the Tirupati temple on Thursday to celebrate the birth of his grandson, continuing a 10-year-old family tradition, sources said.

Naidu will be accompanied by his entire family consisting of his wife Bhuvaneswari, son and Andhra's IT Minister Nara Lokesh, daughter-in-law Brahmani, and grandson Devaansh during the visit to the Tirupati temple on the night of March 20.

The Naidu family will have a darshan of Lord Balaji on March 21 and then cover the cost of Annaprasadam (or food distribution) for the day from his personal funds, they said.

This is the 10th birthday of Nara Devansh (grandson of Naidu) and the family has been following this tradition of visiting the temple for the last 10 years.

It has been bearing the expense of Annaprasadam from the family's personal income all these years.

Naidu family derives much of its wealth from Bhuvaneswari Nara's 24.37 per cent stake in Heritage Foods Ltd - the milk and dairy product retailer set up in 1992 and listed on bourses in 1994.

The Chief Minister personally does not own any shares in Heritage Foods.

Heritage Foods is a pure-play daily product retailer and does not get any government subsidy or other support.

The company, in which Bhuwaneswari Nara is the Managing Director, and Nara Brahmani (daughter-in-law of Naidu) has been executive director for the last 10 years, has a total market value of Rs 4,400 crore, revenues of Rs 3,750 crore, and operates in 12 states of India. It has an asset value of Rs 600 crore. It is well-regarded for quality dairy products, and distribution is its strength.

Brahmani, the wife of Nara Lokesh, is a graduate of Stanford business school and has worked in leading global dairy companies.