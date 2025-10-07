Naidu launches CISF officer's book on aviation

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday launched a book on aviation, authored by a senior CISF officer.

The book titled 'Above And Beyond – Exploring the Amazing World of Aviation', authored by Shiv Kumar Mohanka, DIG, CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer, ASG (Aviation Security Group) Hyderabad.

At the launch function in the national capital, the minister said efforts are underway to make aviation more accessible and affordable for people, and also mentioned about UDAN Yatri Cafe initiative under which food is offered at low prices at airports.

*** Dharampal Satyapal Group becomes water positive * Homegrown FMCG firm Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) on Tuesday said it has been certified as a Water Positive company.

DS group, maker of mouth fresheners as Rajnigandha, Pass Pass and Catch masala, Pulse candy has been certified by GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment), a joint initiative of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, and TERI.

"This significant achievement follows a rigorous water assessment process conducted over a two-and-a-half-year period across its business units across 30 locations in India," the company said in a statement.

The interventions created a storage potential of 66 lakh KL.

This net-positive balance is enabled through an integrated approach that combines rainwater harvesting structures, wastewater reuse, recharge wells, water-efficient fixtures, and ecological restoration measures. Together, the interventions not only reduce freshwater dependency across DS Group operations but also strengthen water security in communities through large-scale conservation projects. PTI RAM KRH SHW