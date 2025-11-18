Naidu pitches for having more freighters to boost cargo segment

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Highlighting the growth potential of India's civil aviation space, Union minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday pitched for having more freighters and cargo-centric airports to tap the air cargo opportunities.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and airlines are expanding their fleets to meet rising air traffic demand. Belly cargo movements is also on the rise.

The civil aviation minister said Indian airlines should explore having freighters as air cargo is also a significant revenue contributor.

In the US, there are more than 200 dedicated aircraft freighters whereas there are just 17 registered freighters in India, the minister said.

"GIven the commercial viability of dedicated freighters, I strongly encourage Indian carriers to explore expansion in this specific area," he said and emphasised the need for efforts to increase air cargo volumes.

Increased air cargo movements will also help in creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs.

According to him, air cargo throughput is expected to touch 10 million metric tonnes by 2030 and rise to 21 million metric tonnes by 2047.

"Our major focus is reducing the average processing time from 8 hours to 6 hours and enhancing overall efficiency in the movement of time-sensitive cargo," Naidu said.

He was speaking at the Global Aviation & Air Cargo Conclave 2025 organised by the industry body PHDCCI in the national capital.