Naidu says closely monitoring processes at Delhi airport amid traffic congestion concerns

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) After recent instances of air traffic congestion and flight delays at the Delhi airport, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Monday said the ministry is closely monitoring "each and every process" at the airport.

In recent times, the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), also the country's largest and busiest airport, saw flight delays and operational disruptions due to the closure of one runway for upgradation works and easterly winds.

Against the backdrop of concerns in certain quarters that runway maintenance works could have been planned in a better manner, Naidu said, "We are closely monitoring each and every process that is happening at the airport... we have guided them to ensure better planning in the future".

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of IGIA, has decided to temporarily suspend the upgradation of runway RW 10/28, which is around 3,800 metres and the runway is expected to be operational again in early May.

"... 900 metres of the runway is going to be completed now, the process of renovation. The much bigger part is going to be taken up later... this is the season when there is lot of travel... we told them not to do anymore work at this point of time, whatever major work is pending, that will be taken up when the travel season is down. Probably, we are expecting it (the work to restart) in July or August," the minister said.

Speaking on the sidelines of a conference in the national capital, Naidu also said the situation is better compared to last week when there have been wind problems.

Delhi airport has four runways -- RW 09/27, RW 11R/29L, RW 11L/29R and RW 10/28.

Runway RW 10/28, where one side is not compliant for CAT III operations, was closed for operations this week to carry out maintenance works. A CAT III facility allows aircraft operations in low-visibility conditions. PTI RAM MR