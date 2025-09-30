Naidu seeks Centre's support under Purvodaya, pitches Andhra as investment hub

New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here and submitted a detailed representation seeking financial support for the state under the Centre's Purvodaya Scheme.

The Purvodaya Scheme, launched by the Centre for the holistic development of eastern states, has identified Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh as key beneficiaries. It aims to unlock the economic potential of eastern regions by promoting agriculture, industry, and infrastructure growth.

Emphasising the need for balanced regional development, Naidu outlined the state government's plans to utilise the scheme's funds, an official statement said.

He said the government aims to promote horticulture in Rayalaseema, expand coffee plantations, cashew and coconut farms in North Andhra, and strengthen aquaculture activities in Coastal Andhra.

The Chief Minister asserted that targeted funding would improve productivity, generate employment, and enhance rural incomes. He underlined that the scheme would play a transformative role in uplifting backward regions such as North Andhra and Rayalaseema, which have historically lagged in industrial and economic development.

Later in the day, speaking at the curtain-raiser of the 30th CII Partnership Summit in New Delhi, Naidu invited global industry leaders to the event scheduled for November 14-15 in Visakhapatnam.

He said Andhra Pradesh is endowed with unique advantages, including a long coastline, investment-friendly policies, and a skilled youth workforce.

This will be the seventh time Naidu is hosting the summit. Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said India is experiencing rapid industrial growth. With the vision of achieving a USD 2.4 trillion economy in Andhra Pradesh, the government has unveiled the Swarnandhra Vision 2047, he added.

As part of this plan, leveraging the state's 1,000-km coastline, ports or harbours will be developed every 50 km, he said. Priority areas include logistics, deep technology, product perfection, Space City, electronics, drones, and aerospace hubs.

A Quantum Valley will also be developed in Amaravati, where a quantum computer will begin functioning by January 2026, with full-scale production set to start within two years, the Chief Minister said.

Naidu noted that while Prime Minister Modi has set a target of 500 GW in the renewable energy sector, Andhra Pradesh has fixed its goal at 160 GW. The state, with its strong agricultural and aquaculture base, plans to establish advanced food processing units on a large scale, he added.

Andhra Pradesh, ranked first in ease of doing business, is now focusing on "speed of doing business", Naidu said, inviting global investors and assuring pro-industry policies and full cooperation for rapid industrial growth.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal described Naidu as the architect of reforms who transformed people's lives. He said Naidu believes in high technology and is developing plug-and-play facilities across three industrial hubs-- Visakhapatnam, Orvakallu and Kopparthi. PTI LUX MR MR