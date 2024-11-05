Naidu suggests network of 50 helicopter emergency medical services units along national highways

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu on Tuesday proposed developing a network of more than 50 helicopter emergency medical services units along national highways and expressways.

At a conference in the national capital, the minister also mentioned about setting up a helicopter accelerator cell within the civil aviation ministry for addressing the regulatory and operational needs of the helicopter industry.

By involving experts and streamlining decision-making, the cell aims to make helicopter operations smoother and more responsive to the industry's growth demands, a release said, quoting the minister.

The ministry is also working on developing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS).

He proposed having a network of over 50 HEMS units along national highways and expressways as part of efforts to make HEMS a key part of the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Further, Naidu pitched for establishing a regulatory framework dedicated for helicopters, helicopter corridors and streamlined permissions, among others.

The minister was speaking at the Heli Power India 2024 conference hosted by the Rotary Wing Society of India (RWSI). PTI RAM TRB