NALCO bets on alumina refinery expansion

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) State-owned NALCO on Monday said the ongoing expansion of refinery and plans for upcoming expansion of smelter have been propelled with operationalisation of allotted coal blocks and clearances for Pottangi bauxite mine.

Backward integration and securitisation of energy and bauxite has increased the business span of the National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) for the next 30 years, its Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra said.

He was speaking at the company's 44th Foundation Day.

"The strenuous efforts of the last 43 years and constant pursuit towards exhibiting excellence in almost all domains of business has succeeded in creating a formidable business enterprise like NALCO and the company has always striven to do better than the previous set benchmarks.

"The past three years has witnessed significant achievements and have brought new laurels to the company," Patra said.

NALCO has been operating its captive Panchpatmali bauxite mines for the pit-head alumina refinery, and aluminium smelter and captive power plant at Angul. Both are located in Odisha.