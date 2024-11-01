Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra retires

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) State-owned Nalco on Friday announced the retirement of its Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sridhar Patra.

Advertisment

Patra retired on Thursday on attaining the age of superannuation.

He took over the charge as Director (Finance) of Nalco, the Navratna PSU under the mines ministry, in September 2018.

"On attaining the age of superannuation, Sridhar Patra, Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company has been released from the services of the Company w.e.f. October 31, 2024," National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisment

Prior to this assignment, Patra was with THDC India Ltd as the Director of finance.

He had an experience of over three decades covering various Public Sector Undertakings like Odisha Mining Corporation Ltd, Indian Rare Earths Ltd and Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd. PTI SID SHW