NALCO Foundation Day: Leaders must remain future-ready, says Narendran

Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) Tata Steel Limited’s CEO & Managing Director T V Narendran on Tuesday said that industry leaders must remain future-ready through strategic planning and robust risk management systems keeping in view the global trade dynamics.

Narendran said this while delivering the 23rd National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Foundation Day lecture on the theme of “Leadership: The Art of Transforming.” “The industry leaders must remain future-ready through strategic planning and robust risk management systems,” he said.

Narendran also noted that transformation is essential as industries face new challenges every day, particularly in the context of global trade dynamics and evolving geopolitical scenarios that significantly impact business environments.

Narendran also underscored the critical role of transformation, adaptability, sustainability, innovation and the effective use of technology in leadership. He also highlighted the role of leadership.

Noting that growth cannot occur in isolation, Narendran underlined the importance of social accountability and responsibility. On technology adoption, he remarked that technology enhances productivity and must be embraced through continuous skill development and re-skilling.

Presiding over the meeting, NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh described the Foundation Day Lecture Series as a vital platform for knowledge sharing and collective learning. He expressed his sincere gratitude to NALCO employees, contractual workforce, stakeholders, and the visionary founding leadership of the company for their continued contribution to its growth journey.

Singh attributed NALCO’s record-breaking performance in the first half of the current financial year to the dedicated efforts of its workforce, resulting in the company’s best-ever performance across physical, sales and financial parameters.

Noting that improvement is a continuous process, he said that sustained excellence requires constant learning, adaptation and organizational commitment.

Apart from NALCO employees, the event also witnessed the participation of senior officials from various industries, government representatives and members of academic institutions.

NALCO has been organizing the Foundation Day Lecture Series since 2002, which has evolved into a respected forum for intellectual engagement, promoting a culture of learning, innovation and dialogue within the organization and the wider community, said Dr Tapas Kumar Pattanayak, Director (HR), NALCO. PTI AAM AAM NN