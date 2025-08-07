Nalco June quarter net profit grows 78 pc to Rs 1,049 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) State-owned Nalco on Thursday reported a 78 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,049.48 crore in the June quarter of this financial year, driven by higher revenues from core business segments.

Nalco had logged a net profit (profit after tax) of Rs 588 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal year, the company said in a statement.

In the first quarter, the company reported a 35 per cent surge in income to Rs 3,930.45 crore, from Rs 2,916.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company's revenues from chemicals rose to Rs 1,628.11 crore, from Rs 852.06 crore (a 91 per cent increase), and those from aluminium to Rs 2,708.34 crore, up from Rs 2,534.68 crore (a 7 per cent rise) in the year-ago period.

Expenses totalled Rs 2,501.18 crore, compared to Rs 2,099.61 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors also recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per share on face value of Rs 5 each for the financial year 2024-25, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 4 per share and the second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share (total of Rs 8 on face value of Rs 5 each) already paid during the financial year 2024-25.

Bhubaneswar-based National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is one of the country's largest bauxite, alumina, aluminium and power complexes. PTI ABI DRR