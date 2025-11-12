Nalco pays record dividend of Rs 1,928.46 cr for 2024-25 fiscal

Bhubaneswar, Nov 12 (PTI) State-owned National Aluminium Company (Nalco) Ltd on Wednesday paid a record dividend of Rs 1,928.46 crore for the financial year 2024–25, a statement said.

In it was the central government's share of Rs 988.88 crore.

A cheque for the amount was handed over to Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy by NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh in New Delhi.

NALCO, which commenced commercial operations in 1987, has consistently earned profits and declared dividends since 1992, the statement said.

The company has so far paid a cumulative dividend of Rs 14,331 crore, of which Rs 9,556 crore has been paid to the Centre, which currently holds 51.28 per cent equity.

After achieving its best-ever quarterly performance during the July-September period, NALCO declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, which is 80 per cent on the face value of Rs 5 each, amounting to Rs 734.65 crore. PTI AAM SOM