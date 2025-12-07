Nalco plans to start Pottangi bauxite mines by mid-2026

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) State-owned National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is aiming to start its Pottangi bauxite mines in Odisha by June next year as the company plans to ramp up its mining capacity supporting its goal of expanding its integrated aluminium business.

Dilip Buildcon Ltd had emerged as L-1 bidder for the development and operation of Pottangi bauxite mines.

"...our target is June next year we will be starting the mines," NALCO CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh said.

The company is set to enhance its alumina production capacity at its Damanjodi refinery in Koraput district, Odisha.

Nalco operates a 2.275 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) alumina refinery at the site and is undertaking the installation of a 5th stream that will add an additional 1 MTPA capacity.

To support this expansion, the Odisha government has granted Nalco a mining lease for the Pottangi Bauxite Deposit in Koraput district. The lease covers an area of 697.979 hectares and is valid for 50 years, ensuring steady raw material supply for the increased alumina production.

This capacity augmentation is expected to strengthen Nalco's position in the aluminium sector and contribute to the industrial growth of Odisha.

The CMD further said till production from Pottangi starts or if it gets delayed by a few months, the production from alternate sourcing of bauxite will come. So, there will not be a shortage of bauxite for the expanded refinery.

"Already we have a separate project where alternate sourcing of bauxite is there. We are making a parallel conveyor downhill from our existing mines, perforated mines, which will be having a capacity of around 30 lakh tons per year. So, that will get commissioned in April-May next year," the CMD explained.

Nalco is a Navaratna public sector enterprise under administrative control of Ministry of Mines is in the field of alumina, aluminium and has integrated multi-locational facility of bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminum smelter, power generation and port. The company is one of the largest manufacturer and exporter of alumina and aluminium in the country. PTI SID TRB TRB