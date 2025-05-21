Nalco Q4 profit jumps twofold to Rs 2,067 cr

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) State-owned Nalco on Wednesday reported twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,067.23 crore for March quarter 2025 due to higher revenue from operations.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 996.74 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in a filing to BSE.

Revenue from operations in January-March FY25 rose to Rs 5,267.83 crore from Rs 3,579.05 crore a year ago.

The PSU's profit in FY25 increased to Rs 5,267.94 crore from Rs 1,988.46 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 16,787.63 crore from Rs 13,149.15 crore.

Fuelled by strong aluminium and alumina prices, streamlined operations, improved efficiency and momentum in expansion projects, Nalco has been able to continue its growth trajectory supported by robust growth across all its business units and in profit margins, it said in a statement.

In FY25, the company achieved highest ever bauxite excavation of 76.48 lakh tonne and highest ever domestic sale of 4.55 lakh tonne.

The company's growth gained significant momentum in the third and fourth quarters of FY25, which is clearly reflected in the company's robust financial performance and strong revenue growth, CMD Brijendra Pratap Singh said.

"Enhancing efficiency, cost optimization and unwavering commitment of employees have played a key role in enabling Nalco to maintain competitive pricing in a dynamic market environment. Moreover, Nalco's strategic focus on process improvements has fostered a motivated, performance-driven workforce," he said.

With aluminium prices firming up and demand steadily increasing, the PSU is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory.

Looking ahead, Singh underscored the company's commitment to long-term sustainable growth through strategic expansions, including the fifth stream expansion of the alumina refinery, operationalisation of the Pottangi bauxite mines, and the proposed expansion of the existing smelter plant and captive power plant.

These initiatives are set to provide a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth, further fortifying Nalco's position in the global aluminium sector.