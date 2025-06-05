'NamAIste': IIHM launches AI-powered knowledge engine for hospitality sector

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Whether one is curious about the top 10 wines of Tanzania or exploring various coffee brewing techniques, the newly launched 'NamAIste' - the "world’s first generative AI-powered knowledge engine" - claims to answer any hospitality industry-related questions within seconds.

Going beyond a conventional AI chatbot, 'NamAIste', the hospitailty GPT, launched in the capital on Wednesday by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and Entiovi Technologies, a Kolkata-based global deep-tech solutions provider, aims to empower AI-driven learning, decision-making, and innovation, ushering in a new era of hospitality intelligence.

"This is going to change the way hospitality is taught and the way the hospitality business will be conducted in the future. NamAIste GPT will be an incredible assistant to students, educators, and those running hospitality businesses. It will make work more streamlined, systematic, and structured. Additionally, it will significantly reduce the time currently spent on tasks—cutting it by half. This is going to be the future," Suborno Bose, chairman of IIHM, told PTI.

Unlike other GPTs that dive into the open web for information, 'NamAIste', according to those behind the project, deep dives into data, research, and knowledge curated from institutions and professional bodies specific to hospitality.

The data, which is a curated collation across hospitality institutions from over 60 countries, will have more contributions expected from hotels and stakeholders.

According to Bose, the Hospitality GPT is different from the generic Chat GPT and other platforms as it specifically caters to only hospitality-based queries and its information is "authentic", fed by human educators from across the world.

"If you ask them about sports, they won't answer -- but anything related to hospitality, they will answer with 100 per cent authenticity. The answers will be accurate because we have fed the information ourselves. It is not pulled from Google or other internet sources," he explained.

For instance, a hotel may share its SOPs on maintenance or housekeeping; a renowned chef may contribute a paper on how he courses his meat cuts; or another culinary expert may offer insights into sourcing rare herbs for continental dishes from the Nilgiris.

'NamAIste' is not open for public registration at this stage. Access will be granted gradually to key stakeholders and members of the hospitality education industry.