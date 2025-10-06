Namchik-Namphuk coal block inaugurated in Arunachal, likely to generate Rs 100 cr annual revenue

Itanagar, Oct 6 (PTI) The Namchik-Namphuk coal block in Arunachal Pradesh was inaugurated on Monday, marking the beginning of the northeastern state’s first-ever commercial coal mining operation, officials said.

Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy and Chief Minister Pema Khandu also performed the ‘Bhoomi Poojan’ of the Namchik-Namphuk Central Coal Block at Longtom under Kharsang Sub-Division.

The coal block, with estimated reserves of 1.5 crore tonnes, was first allocated in 2003. However, it faced delays due to various challenges. It was revived through an auction process in 2022, which also opened the sector for private players.

The mining block is expected to generate a revenue of over Rs 100 crore annually for the state, the officials said.

“Performed the Bhoomi Poojan for the Namchik-Namphuk Coal Block at Langtom Village, Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh, today. This landmark initiative marks the beginning of a new chapter in Arunachal Pradesh’s growth story of energy security and local prosperity, advancing the Empower, Act, Strengthen, and Transform (EAST) vision of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji,” Reddy said in a post on X.

In another post on X, Khandu said the block will “stand as a major contributor to our state’s exchequer, strengthening the foundation of Arunachal’s economy. This project will create local jobs, build new livelihoods, and spark economic activity across the region”. PTI CORR RBT