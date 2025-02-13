Namrup urea plant in Assam to be set up at cost of Rs 10,000 cr in 3.5 yrs: Fertilisers Secy

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The Centre will establish a new urea plant at Namrup in Assam at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore and will be built in three-and-half years creating as many as 1,950 direct and indirect employment opportunities, Rajat Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Department of Fertilizers said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the setting up of Namrup urea plant in the Budget for 2025-2026.

Addressing media on the Budget announcements made for the fertiliser sector, Mishra said, "this is the most awaited project in the North East and it will take 3.5 years to build and will cost around Rs 10,000 crore." The proposed urea plant with a production capacity of 12.70 lakh tonnes will meet the demand in the North East and Eastern part of India.

If need arises, it can be exported to nearby countries, he said.

With the production at Namrup, the country's total urea production will reach 335 lakh tonnes, 75-80 per cent of India's total consumption, thereby reducing imports, he added.

The Secretary said the Namrup project will use both local and imported natural gas for urea production. There are plans to manufacture nano and other similar products.

The proposed project will create direct and indirect employment for 1,950 people, he added.

He also pitched for balanced use of fertilsers.