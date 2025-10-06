Nanavati Max Hospital inks pact with Namangan Viloyat Republic Hospital in Uzbekistan

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital on Monday said it has entered into a medical services agreement with Namangan Viloyat Republic Hospital in Uzbekistan.

This structured cross-border collaboration aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and clinician training across key specialties, including multi-organ transplantation, oncology, orthopaedics, bone marrow transplant (BMT), and urology, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital said in a statement.

As part of the agreement, Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital will extend advanced organ transplantation services to patients from Uzbekistan in India.

Additionally, the hospital will provide structured training to surgeons at Namangan Viloyat Republic Hospital (NVRH) by demonstrating surgical procedures during operations conducted at the hospital.

Selected NVRH surgeons will also undergo advanced training at Nanavati Max Hospital in Mumbai.

"This partnership will help establish multi-organ transplant programs in Uzbekistan, provide structured training for local clinicians, and expand access to advanced treatment options for patients. We see this as the beginning of many impactful collaborations in the future," Max Healthcare Director and Chief Operating Officer, Western Region, Vivek Talaulikar said.

The partnership will establish a streamlined care pathway for Uzbek patients seeking advanced treatment in India.

A dedicated coordinator will manage all aspects of the patient journey, including visa facilitation, airport transfers, accommodation, interpreter services, admission formalities, insurance pre-approvals, tariff counselling, and transparent communication with clinical teams.

"By integrating surgery, training, and patient navigation within a unified framework, the India-Uzbekistan collaboration is designed to reduce waiting times in Uzbekistan, standardise transplant protocols, and provide Uzbek patients with a single, guided pathway to advanced care in Mumbai," Nezomiddin Rakhimzhonovich Otamirzae, Director Regional Hospital Namangan, Additional Health Secretary, Ministry of Health, Namangan Region, Uzbekistan, added.