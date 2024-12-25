Nandini launches protein-infused idli-dosa batter for urban consumers in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) Karnataka's homegrown brand Nandini, under the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), has launched a ready-to-cook idli-dosa batter blended with 5 per cent whey protein, aiming to make the traditional South Indian breakfast more nutritionally balanced.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched the product on Wednesday.

In a statement, KMF said that due to work pressures, many urban residents lack the time to prepare food at home, and consumers are increasingly seeking ready-to-eat meals that can be quickly prepared.

"Therefore, we decided to offer a superior quality, healthy Nandini idli-dosa batter, blended with 5 per cent whey protein, at an affordable price," it stated.

According to KMF, the batter will be available in two pack sizes—450g for Rs 40 and 900g for Rs 80. It will be sold at milk parlours.

KMF also mentioned that it will assess market demand in Bengaluru before expanding the product to other cities. PTI AMP SSK ROH