Nara Lokesh appointed head of GoM on job creation, meets Suzlon Energy CEO

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh minister Nara Lokesh, who has been named the chairman of a Group of Ministers on job creation, has got cracking on the job, meeting potential investors in the state.

He met clean energy giant Suzlon Energy Ltd's representatives, led by Group CEO JP Chalasani, to discuss their forthcoming investment and plans for job creation in Andhra Pradesh, official sources said.

In the meeting, Chalasani expressed their keen intent to expand their wind turbine manufacturing facility, develop large wind power plants, and develop a skill development programme to help Andhra achieve its goal of 7.5 lakh jobs in renewable energy sector.

Lokesh was recently appointed as the Chairman of a group of ministers to create 20 lakh jobs by 2029.

In this role, in recent days, Nara Lokesh has worked on bringing leading corporations to create jobs across various sectors such as IT, steel, and renewable energy.

Tata Consultancy Services is developing a 10,000-seater campus in Visakhapatnam, ArcelorMittal/Nippon Steel has committed to invest Rs 1.4 lakh crore in setting up a 17.8 million tonnes greenfield steel plant that will generate about 40,000 jobs in Nakkapalli, and Vedanta Group firm Serentica Global has committed to develop 10 GW of renewable energy capacity that would result in about Rs 60,000 crore investment and 40,000 jobs.

The minister last week visited the US and engaged with leading corporates to sell the Andhra story to them and engage on new investments that can result in job creation, sources said, adding that the big name he met included Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Ross Perot Group Chairman Ross Perot Jr, Apple Vice President and Head of Supply Chain Priya Balasubramaniam, and Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja.

The state government in an October 26 order set up a six-member GoM with Minister for Human Resources Development, IT Electronics and Communications and Skill Development Lokesh as the chairman.

Other members on the panel include Industries and Commerce Minister T G Bharath, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana, and MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas.

The GoM has been tasked to "suggest various measures to achieve the objective of providing employment by bringing best policies and best interventions and across various line departments".

It will also "review periodically and suggest necessary corrective measures/ remedies." Also, it will "suggest suitable institutional mechanisms to monitor and regularly update the employment provided in the public and private sector", according to the October 26 order. PTI ANZ TRB