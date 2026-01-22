Nara Lokesh pitches Andhra Pradesh to global energy majors at WEF 2026

Davos, Switzerland, Jan 22 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Minister for IT, Electronics, Education and Skill Development Nara Lokesh held a series of high-level meetings with global energy and infrastructure leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, pitching the state as a competitive destination for clean-energy manufacturing, green fuels and port-led industrial development.

Lokesh met senior executives from Vestas, the world's largest wind-turbine manufacturer; India's RPSG Group; and Japan's largest power producer JERA, as part of Andhra Pradesh's global investment outreach aimed at attracting large-scale clean-energy and advanced manufacturing investments.

In discussions with Morten Høy Dyhrholm, Senior Vice-President of Vestas, Lokesh invited the company to explore establishing wind turbine blade and nacelle manufacturing facilities near Andhra Pradeshs' ports.

He highlighted the state’s port-led industrial clusters, export-oriented logistics and emerging wind-manufacturing ecosystem, along with plans to set up a dedicated Centre for Wind Energy in partnership with academic and technical institutions to ensure a steady pipeline of skilled manpower.

"Vestas is the world's largest wind-turbine manufacturer with annual revenues of Euro 17.3 billion and an order book of Euro 68.4 billion," he said in a post on X. "I invited Vestas to explore setting up large-scale wind turbine blade and nacelle manufacturing units near our ports in Andhra Pradesh. With strong port-led logistics, an emerging wind manufacturing ecosystem, and our commitment to skill development - including a proposed Centre for Wind Energy with leading institutions - AP is ready to partner for global-scale growth." Lokesh also met Shashwat Goenka, Vice-Chairman of the RPSG Group, to review progress on the Group's 349.8 MW wind power project in the State and explore hybrid renewable solutions combining wind, solar and storage to supply green power to industrial clusters and ports.

The discussions extended to potential investments in organic food processing, clean-label packaging, seafood value addition and ready-to-eat food manufacturing, leveraging Andhra Pradesh’s agricultural base, coastline, workforce and port infrastructure.

The two sides also discussed the use of RPSG's sports franchises, including Lucknow Super Giants and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to support grassroots sports development in the State.

"We discussed fast-tracking RPSG's 349.8 MW wind project in AP, exploring hybrid renewables (wind-solar-storage), and powering our industrial clusters & ports with reliable green energy," Lokesh said in a separate post.

Also explored leveraging RPSG’s sports franchises, Lucknow Super Giants & Mohun Bagan Super Giant, to nurture grassroots sports talent in Andhra Pradesh. "I invited the RPSG Group to invest in organic food processing, clean-label packaging, seafood value-addition, and ready-to-eat foods by leveraging AP’s strong agri base, long coastline, skilled workforce, and port-led logistics," he said.

In a separate meeting, Lokesh held talks with Yukio Kani, Global CEO and Chair of JERA, on long-term clean-energy collaboration between Andhra Pradesh and Japan. He invited JERA to invest in green ammonia production facilities near the State’s port-led industrial clusters, positioning Andhra Pradesh as an export hub for Japanese and wider Asian markets. Discussions also covered solar-wind hybrid projects in Rayalaseema, integrated clean-energy platforms for anchor industries, and pilot initiatives on ammonia co-firing with APGENCO and NTPC to cut emissions from existing thermal assets.

" I invited JERA to invest in green ammonia production near AP’s port-led industrial clusters to serve Japan and Asian markets," Lokesh said in a separate post. "We also discussed solar-wind hybrid projects in Rayalaseema, integrated clean energy platforms for anchor industries, and pilots on ammonia co-firing with APGENCO & NTPC to cut emissions while ensuring grid reliability." Across the meetings, Lokesh outlined Andhra Pradesh’s clean-energy roadmap focused on large-scale renewable capacity, advanced manufacturing, green fuels and rapid project execution, supported by deep-water ports, an extensive coastline, investor-friendly policies and a strong emphasis on skill development.

"Global energy leaders are looking for destinations that can deliver at scale while enabling a credible transition to clean energy. Andhra Pradesh offers the infrastructure, talent, and policy certainty required to support that ambition," Lokesh said.

The engagements at WEF 2026 underscore Andhra Pradesh's push to position itself as a global hub for renewable energy manufacturing, clean-energy exports and future-ready industrial growth.