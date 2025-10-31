Narayana Health announces acquiring UK based Practice Plus Group Hospitals

Bengaluru, Oct 31 (PTI) Bengaluru-headquartered Narayana Health has announced the acquisition of UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals.

The acquisition marks the healthcare giant's entry into the United Kingdom, where Practice Plus Group operates 12 hospitals and surgical centres specialising in orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery.

"The strategic acquisition extends Narayana Health's global reach, placing the Company amongst the top three healthcare providers in India by revenue," Narayana Health said in a statement.

Practice Plus Group of hospitals is the fifth largest private hospital group in the UK, performing around 80,000 surgeries a year, the statement said.

"Through this acquisition, Narayana Health gains access to the UK healthcare market, where demand for surgeries, especially in the private sector, is projected to grow significantly in the coming years," Narayana Health said.

Devi Prasad Shetty, founder and chairman of Narayana Health, said, "The acquisition of Practice Plus Group hospitals and surgical centres is an incredibly exciting step for Narayana Health." Like Narayana Health, Practice Plus Group recognised that the majority of patients were struggling to access healthcare, while only a minority could afford costly private healthcare, the statement said, adding that we have both been working to meet the demands of those in between, and to offer a new choice of more accessible private healthcare.

Jim Easton, Practice Plus group chief executive, said, "Dr Shetty and Narayana Health have an enviable reputation for high-quality, efficient healthcare with a human touch and I'm excited about what Practice Plus Group's hospitals and surgical centres can achieve with the commitment and expertise of Narayana Health behind us." PTI GMS ADB