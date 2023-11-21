Narayana Health to set up Rs 1,000-cr super speciality hospital in Kolkata

Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) Narayana Health is planning to set up a 1,000-bed super speciality hospital in Kolkata in the next two years, its chairman Devi Prasad Shetty said on Tuesday.

Shetty, a renowned cardiac surgeon, said Narayana Health has earmarked Rs 1,000 crore for the project.

"It is my dream to come up with a super speciality hospital in this city. It will offer advanced heart care, cancer care and organ transplant facilities," he said, addressing the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here.

RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, speaking at the event, said the conglomerate would also establish a world-class hospital in Kolkata.

Goenka, however, did not elaborate on the project.

Meanwhile, JK Paper MD Harsh Pati Singhania said the JK Group would set up a dairy project in the Vidyasagar Industrial Park in Kharagpur.

"We will be sourcing milk from over 95,000 farmers across 2,000 villages. It would generate income of over Rs 1,000 crore for farmers. We plan to commission it by the middle of next year," he said. PTI RBT DC SOM