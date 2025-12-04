Narcotic smuggling threat persistent, syndicates exploiting courier, e-comm shipment: CBIC chief

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman Vivek Chaturvedi on Thursday said with transnational syndicates exploiting couriers and e-commerce shipments, the threat from narcotics smuggling remains persistent in India.

Addressing the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on the 68th Foundation Day, he asked the officers to renew their resolve to stay ahead of emerging threats and continue to use advanced data analytics to anticipate smuggling patterns.

During last year, DRI seized 65 kg of cocaine, 225 kg of methamphetamine and almost 9 tonnes of ganja, Chaturvedi said, adding DRI has been working to dismantle the drug smuggling network.

"The threat from narcotics remains persistent for our country. Transnational syndicates continue to engage in a cat-and-mouse game by exploiting couriers and e-commerce shipments, as well as maritime routes to push synthetic drugs into the country," Chauturvedi said.

Between April-October, DRI and Customs officials have seized 3,029 kg of narcotics valued at about Rs 3,365 crore.

With regard to gold smuggling, Chaturvedi said it continues to be an evolving issue with syndicates coming out with new concealment methods by misusing access within the airport, as well as the cargo handling ecosystems.

The CBIC chief said DRI is targeting these networks, including those using the maritime routes and offshore supply chains.

In the last fiscal, DRI seized 1,072 kg of gold valued at Rs 785 crore.

In the current fiscal between April-October, about 260 kg of gold valued at over Rs 254 crore was also seized in 461 cases. PTI JD JD DR DR