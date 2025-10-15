NAREDCO elects Parveen Jain as new President, Niranjan Hiranandani as Chairman

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Realtors body NAREDCO on Wednesday said it has elected Parveen Jain as its new President and Niranjan Hiranandani as Chairman.

Jain, who is the founder and Managing Director of Tulip Infratech, has become the president for the second time. He was NAREDCO (National President) during 2015-17, the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) said in a statement.

"Our focus will be on promoting transparency, supporting progressive policy reforms, and enabling sustainable growth that aligns with India's larger economic vision," Jain said.

NAREDCO will continue to act as a bridge between the government and the real estate fraternity, he added.

Niranjan Hiranandani is Co-Founder & Managing Director of the Hiranandani Group.

"NAREDCO has always been at the forefront of driving collaboration between the government and industry. With Jain's visionary leadership, I am confident that the organization will continue to champion constructive reforms, enhance industry credibility, and contribute significantly to the nation's development goals," Hiranandani said. PTI MJH DRR