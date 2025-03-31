NAREDCO inks MoU with brokers' association NAR-India for skill development, knowledge sharing

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an MoU with brokers' association NAR-India for skill development, knowledge share and policy advocacy in the real estate sector.

The National Association of Realtors-India (NAR-INDIA) and the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework that promotes professional excellence, industry growth, and policy advocacy in the real estate sector.

The MoU aims to enhance industry standards, facilitate knowledge exchange, promote skill development and training, and strengthen networking and collaboration among real estate professionals, NAREDCO said.

Both organisations will work together to promote ethical practices, transparency, and professionalism in the real estate sector by developing and implementing industry standards.

G Hari Babu, National President, NAREDCO, said, "By collaborating with NAR-INDIA, we aim to raise industry standards, bring in greater transparency, and advocate for policies that promote sustainable growth. This partnership will empower realtors and developers to align with global best practices, ultimately benefiting homebuyers and investors." NAR-INDIA Chairman Sumanth Reddy said the real estate industry is evolving rapidly and hence professionalism, ethics, and innovation are now more critical than ever.

"Through this MoU, we are creating a collaborative ecosystem where realtors and developers can exchange knowledge, enhance skills, and contribute to a more structured and efficient industry." NAR-India has more than 50,000 brokers as members through various associations at state-level. PTI MJH TRB