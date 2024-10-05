NAREDCO signs MoU with FSAI to improve fire safety standards in realty projects

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Realtors' body NAREDCO has signed an agreement with Fire and Security Association of India (FSAI) to enhance standards related to fire safety in real estate projects.

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSAI to collaborate on improving fire safety, life safety, and security standards in India's real estate sector, according to a statement.

FSAI is a leading organization with expertise in fire protection, life safety, security, building automation, loss prevention, and risk management.

NAREDCO said the partnership aims to foster the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and technical advancements in fire protection, life safety, and security systems for the benefit of real estate stakeholders across the country.

G Hari Babu, National President of NAREDCO, said, "The combined efforts of both organizations will enhance building safety, streamline regulations, and promote sustainable practices in India's urban growth." FSAI's mission is to advance the use of fire safety and security systems in India while promoting a culture of safe living.

The association works closely with government agencies to enhance regulations and improve the safety framework for the built environment.

Saurab Aggarwal, President of FSAI said, "Partnering with NAREDCO is a crucial step for enhancing fire safety in Delhi's real estate sector. Together, we aim to create safer environments for residents and workers, ensuring that safety becomes an integral part of every development." PTI MJH ANU ANU