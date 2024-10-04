Naredco's 3-day property expo starts in Mumbai; builders offering real estate worth over Rs 10k cr

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Realtors' body Naredco's Maharashtra chapter is organising a property exhibition where builders are marketing more than Rs 10,000 crore worth of inventories in various projects across Maharashtra state.

Builders are offering discounts and freebies to lure customers during this festive season.

"More than 77 new projects were launched at the third edition of HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 organised by Naredco Maharashtra, which began at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Friday," the association said in a statement.

Over Rs 10,000 crore worth of inventory has been launched in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) region and is being showcased at the expo, it added.

The inventory features a comprehensive range of properties, from affordable housing to luxury residences and premium land parcels, catering to diverse buyer needs.

"The expo will be on till October 6, 2024 and has already witnessed a spurt with over 75,000 homebuyers registered for the three-day exhibition to explore various options of property buying in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other parts of Maharashtra," the statement said.

Prashant Sharma, President of Naredco Maharashtra, announced the launch of Naredco Maharashtra's initiative of ‘Redevelopment Council’ whereby a special window has been set up in the expo to solicit the enquiries of housing societies.

The council will facilitate a complete advisory and execution of redevelopment proposals made by the incumbent societies.

Until now, over 4,000 housing societies have already registered to seek redevelopment proposals.

"With over 10,000 crore of inventories up for sale and 77+ new projects launched, this expo will play a pivotal role in addressing the region's housing demands. It's the perfect platform for developers and buyers to connect, and with such a diverse range of offerings, we believe there's something for everyone," Sharma said.

Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, Naredco said the housing market is currently experiencing a vibrant surge, fueled by greater job stability, increased disposable incomes, and rising aspirations.

"Against this backdrop, and with the added excitement of the festive season, this property exhibition is uniquely positioned to help home buyers achieve their long-cherished dream of owning a home," he added.

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, Naredco said this property expo offers an exceptional opportunity for developers to showcase their premium projects and connect with prospective buyers.

"With exclusive discounted rates and a wide range of options, this event is designed to make the home-buying process more accessible and rewarding for all. We are excited to facilitate this vital connection and support our vision of making home ownership a reality for many," he added.