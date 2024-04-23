Nasscom Foundation invites applications for women tech upskilling prog

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Nasscom foundation on Tuesday said it has started inviting applications for the fifth cohort of its year-long programme that aims to upskill women tech professionals in emerging technologies.

The programme is open to women from both member and non-member companies of industry body Nasscom, regardless of their prior tech experience. It aims to onboard 3,000 women for this cohort. Last year, 2,600 women were part of the initiative.

The curriculum focuses on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data Analytics (BDA), Cloud Computing (CC), Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Cyber Security, Internet of Things (IOT) and Blockchain.

The foundation's CEO, Nidhi Bhasin, said the programme also offers professional life skills sessions conducted by C-suite level leaders. "Recognizing the existing leaky pipeline in the representation of women from mid-level to executive positions, the program has addressed this gap by upskilling over 12,600 women in technology," she said.

The previous cohorts saw participation from both APAC (Asia–Pacific) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) regions, she added. PTI ANK ANK MR