Nasscom, IBM to train 87,000 underserved youth with future-ready digital skills

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Nasscom Foundation on Wednesday announced a partnership with IBM to upskill over 87,000 marginalised youth across India with future-ready digital skills through the IBM SkillsBuild programme.

The initiative aims to bridge the digital divide by providing underserved communities with access to market-relevant digital, domain, and employability training aligned with industry demand.

The programme offers free digital courses and hands-on experience in emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, and professional development, according to a company statement.

Beyond self-paced learning, it includes mentorship and guided experiences to build technical proficiency and professional confidence.

The project, which also contributes to IBM’s global commitment to skill 30 million people by 2030, will be implemented across India through a hybrid model that combines direct engagement with universities and collaboration with on-ground skilling partners specialising in emerging technologies.

“Our partnership with IBM reflects a shared commitment to our vision to build a digitally fluent generation by combining IBM’s global expertise with our community-driven mission to connect tech-enabled learning with livelihood opportunities.

"By equipping young learners, especially from the underserved communities with future-ready skills, career exposure, and access to learning pathways, we are helping unlock opportunities that can transform lives and strengthen India's digital workforce," Nasscom Foundation CEO Jyoti Sharma said.